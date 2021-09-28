Reporting involves more than you might think!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – See that reporter on TV talking? See that anchor talking? The truth is, it’s a lot more than this. Sure, being on screen is exciting, but this is what I have seen so far as a newsroom intern.

Obtaining this internship has been a long time coming. I can’t help but to remember scrolling through the internship page as a freshman at ODU in my dorm, wishing the requirement to be an intern wasn’t to be a junior or senior. When the time was right, I finally got to apply to this internship. I was ecstatic to finally be eligible; then, COVID came into the picture. The internship was cancelled. I sure wasn’t happy about this, but it made sense. There’s always next semester, right?

I knew how badly I wanted this internship. I didn’t want anyone or anything to stop me from getting this, so I applied again. Nevermind, it was cancelled. Again.

Staying positive, I applied for a third time. This had to be it. This was the semester I was going to get this internship.

It happened. I can happily say that I am now an intern in the newsroom during my last semester of college. I have to say that it’s a bit surreal. It’s pretty crazy when an application that you applied to 3 times comes to life.

Since I was 13 years old, I have wanted to be an anchor on CNN. I grew up watching CNN and always looked up to people like Anderson Cooper, who stuck in the field no matter how much adversity came with that. Reporting and anchoring is a lot more than talking in front of a camera. It requires a great amount of practice, the knowledge of programs such as AP ENPS, strong script writing skills, and a deep understanding of how to deal with different types of situations with many different people.

On my second day of the internship, I had the privilege to go out with Aesia Toliver and Jack Noonan on site to cover a story about a house that burned down and unfortunately took the life of Justin Peirson. He was not only a brother, but also a loved member in the Chesapeake community. When we arrived on site, what I saw in front of me was not only a house burned down, but so many memories shattered. I couldn’t imagine how Justin’s sister felt losing him and seeing the house in such distraught condition.

Once Aesia got through her interview and did her stand up, Jack got his B-Roll shots. I also took pictures and videos of the interview as well. I wanted to get more practice with getting good shots. Once we were done with all of these, I got to practice doing a standup. It took several tries to get it right, as the whole point of a standup is to not sound scripted. However, it takes practice to make it sound natural.

When we came back to the newsroom, Jack and I compared Aesia’s standup to mine and there were many differences. Aesia’s was much more natural and interactive. I want to be able to get to that point, so the more practice that I do, the better. I also watched Jack edit the package together while Aesia got down to recording her VO and writing the package. This takes time to do and requires a lot of precision to make sure that the package is timed well and has a good flow of continuity.

So yes, reporters do a lot more than talk on screen! It takes a great amount of strength to do the job and I can’t wait to keep practicing with this internship that I am fortunate enough to finally get!

Until next time, this is Samantha Taherian, WAVY TV 10.

