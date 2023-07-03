PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – My internship’s most recent few weeks have been fantastic. Every day during The Hampton Roads Show and the midday newscast, I’ve had the pleasure of getting practical training. During HRS, my favorite part is enjoying the chefs who appear on the show and cook each week. I have recently enjoyed meals from Solete, The Renaissance Hotel, Berret’s Seafood, and other restaurants.

I got the chance to run the cameras for the Midday news during my third week of this internship. Although this experience made me nervous, after I got into the swing of things, I felt at ease. I think I’m more at ease performing my regular tasks, such as floor directing, teleprompting, and operating cameras.

Every day, the overall experience has improved.

I eagerly look forward to learning what comes next.