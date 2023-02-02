HAMPTON (WAVY) – Five student-athletes from Phoebus High school signed their national letters of intent Wednesday afternoon in Hampton.

Among these signings was four-star athlete Jordan Bass, who signed to the University of Pittsburgh. Bass is 6-foot-4, 215 pounds and is among the top 50 players in the 2023 recruiting class.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Another member of the back to back state championship team is Mychal McMullen, who signed with James Madison as a defensive lineman. McMullen was first team All-State in 2021 and was the district defensive player of the year in 2022. The 6-foot-2, 270-pound standout was a four-year starter for Phoebus.

Quarterback Nolan James signed with Norfolk State. The star quarterback broke his leg during the playoffs this year and thought his career was over. After his signing he told reporters that he is thankful to be given a second chance to play the game that he loves.

Jayden Early signed to Virginia Union as a receiver while Jalen Hayes signed to Christopher Newport as a defensive tackle.