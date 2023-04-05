PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Here we are on the final stretch of my internship. It seems like yesterday I just started and now we are slowly approaching the end. I have been having such a great time getting to meet new people, eat great food from our guest chefs, and learning all I can from the best in the business.



HRS Studio/ Dylan Bautista



HRS Studio/ Dylan Bautista

I have easily become a part of the Hampton Roads Show family and they have all been super welcoming and supportive. I have done a lot of work in the studio and in the control room but I am excited to branch off into different departments soon.

I look forward to working with Hampton Roads Show Host Tara Wheeler and to shadow her as she goes out and shoot her segment I Am Hampton Roads.

My goal is to be able to work with other departments here at WAVY-TV 10/FOX 43 and to learn as much as I can with my remaining time here.