My last few weeks as a WAVY-TV 10 Intern

by: Patsy Douglas

Photo Courtesy: Patsy Douglas

My time here is slowly coming to an end, and I still feel like I have so much that I want to accomplish in the next few days. 

During my time here, I got the opportunity to shadow news reporters and photographers. I took on a challenge and woke up around 2 a.m. with one of the reporters that I shadowed.

I watched her do live shots with her photographer throughout the morning until 8 a.m. In between her live shots, I wrote and did a few stand ups of my own in front of the camera.

I’m so grateful that I get to work with so many great and talented reporters at the station. The work that I did that day, will now be featured on my news reporter reel .

That following week, I also got the opportunity to go into the sales department and learn their day to day grind at the station. I also learned the ins and outs of how funds are distributed between the sales department and advertisers was great information to learn. 

This month, I plan on using all the resources that are provided for me. Next semester, I’ll be preparing for the ultimate job hunt. I’m a little excited but very anxious to see what God has planned for me.

I have a lot of goals that I want to accomplish and I can’t wait to show the world what I have to offer as a journalist of color. I’m ready to soak in all that I can my last few days here.


