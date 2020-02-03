My First Three Weeks Riding the Wave at WAVY NEWS 10

If I had to use one word to describe my time at WAVY NEWS 10: WOW. These past three weeks, I have learned SO much. From shadowing such talented producers, reporters, directors, and many other talented individuals, they’ve shared with me their experiences, their stories, and most importantly, their advice. I have had the pleasure of having Bob Bennett as my supervisor and every day he strives to push me and support me into learning something new. I have worked the assignment desk, gone out on site with reporters, shadowed many producers and directors, and have even started learning to get better with writing as well as editing for TV!

As I continue in my journey “riding the wave” I hope to keep pushing myself out of my comfort zone and really getting to shadow and experience all areas of the news department. I want to keep my options open, yet also want to be able to have a good idea of what I want to do with my future. I am hoping with the shadow process as well as consistent advice from others, I will be able to narrow my search and really find my place in the TV industry. I am looking forward to continuing my journey and learning more each day as well as making lots of connections and work friends for the future.

By the end of my internship, I have set certain goals for myself that I will achieve. With the rest of the interns’ support as well as my supervisor, internship coordinator, and other connections I have made within the station, I know they will help me achieve the goals of doing an amazing project to send in to a news station, become excellent with writing for TV, and do a stand up reel to send in to news station as well as apply to at least 20 different news stations.

So, here’s to “riding the wave!”