My First Days at WAVY

Shooting a standup while out with Kara Dixon!

On my first day interning at WAVY, I was terrified. I had no idea how the day would go or if I would be able to keep up. For my first story, I went out with Marielena Balouris to cover new bike stations in Ghent. It was super cool to see how she got interviews and how they got certain shots to make the package pop. When I saw the package on TV later on, I realized just how much goes into writing and editing a story.

One thing I’ve learned is how tricky it actually is to shoot a standup. The reporters I’ve been out with always do it so quickly, usually in one take. I, however, always need a bunch. I think I’ve gotten better, but my goal for the summer is to improve at being on camera.

Lately, I’ve started practicing writing more. One of my stories that I wrote with Aesia Toliver even made it onto WAVY’s website! That story was about a memorial for the Virginia Beach shooting victims that the ODU Alumni Association plans to build. It’s been hard to be around news of a tragedy like that so much, but I’m proud o the way WAVY has covered it. I think it will prepare me to cover sensitive topics with respect in the future.

One of the coolest things about this internship is that you gain experience in every department. In the upcoming weeks, I’ll be venturing out to do more things outside of the newsrooms. I’ve learned a lot so far at WAVY, and I can’t wait to see where the rest of the summer takes me!