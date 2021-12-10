My final days as the digital intern

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Wow! What a ride it’s been to the end! Although the feeling is bittersweet, I feel very grateful to have had a seat at the table.

Out in the field for the last time

My final days at the station were more than I could’ve asked for. Last Saturday, I went out in the field with Madison Pearman and photographer, Kevin Romm to cover the perfect holiday event: A PARADE!

Originally, there was talk of us traveling to Elizabeth City for continued coverage on a shooting that left a mother and her 3-year-old daughter dead. I started the afternoon by assuming the role of social media sleuth. I sat with Madison while we researched relatives on Facebook related to those killed.

Since we didn’t have much information, a decision was made to cover a Black Lives Matter 757 event demanding justice for DeShayla Harris, who died over a year ago at the Oceanfront due to gun violence. The march was supposed to be held at 4:30 p.m. at Mt. Trashmore in Virginia Beach.

When we arrived at Mt. Trashmore… surprise! No one was there. At this point, we had about an hour and a half to find another story and set up for Madison’s live shot.

Alas, the team made an executive decision to cover the ‘Holiday at the Beach’ parade at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach. We were only about twenty minutes away, so it was perfect. We sifted through the crowd to find the right spot, and it just happened to be a parking garage near 15th street (where the parade started) Here is where we got B-Roll for the package, Maddy’s 6 p.m. live shot, and my own stand-up as well.

Editing a package in an edit bay

Shadowing WAVY reporter, Madison Pearman on Dec. 4 at the Holiday at the Beach Parade

Reporter, Madison Pearman and Photographer, Kevin Romm interviewing parade goers on Dec. 4

Reporter, Madison Pearman and Photographer, Kevin Romm interviewing parade goers on Dec. 4

Reporter, Madison Pearman and Photographer, Kevin Romm interviewing parade goers on Dec. 4

After it was all said and done, we returned to the station with a package to edit for the 10pm show.

Final project & saying goodbye to the WAVY team

I chose to do my final project on… my WAVY author page!

With the help of the team, I published over 50 stories on WAVY.com including original content, sports content, video, and photo galleries. I covered a wide range beats such as crime, community, education, and environment.

I also shared bylines with Madison Pearman, Nathan Crawford, and Brian Parsons! Some of the stories I wrote were also shared with Nexstar sister stations such as:

WNCN-TV in Raleigh, NC

WRIC-TV in Richmond, VA

WNCT-TV in Greenville, NC

WBTW-TV in Myrtle Beach, SC

Assignment Desk Editor, Dana Hazzard; Digital Content Producers, Sarah Fearing & Nathan Crawford; Fall 2021 Digital Intern, Avi Scott

Delicious newsroom cake that Nathan Crawford brought to celebrate my final day as the digital intern.

Delicious newsroom cake that Nathan Crawford brought to celebrate my final day as the digital intern. (WAVY photo/Avi Scott)

Fall 2021 Digital Intern, Avi Scott and Assignment Desk Editor, Dana Hazzard

Fall 2021 Digital Intern, Avi Scott and Digital Content Producer, Sarah Fearing

Fall 2021 Digital Intern, Avi Scott and Digital Content Producer, Sarah Fearing

Fall 2021 Digital Intern, Avi Scott and Digital Content Producer, Nathan Crawford

Parting words

Although I only worked two days a week, I connected with so many talented people and departments with the amount of time I had. I have no regrets about my experience, but if I could do it all again? I would be more vocal and more confident.

Despite being a little shy and introverted, this internship has brought me out of my shell more than I would’ve thought. It’s taught me that closed mouths do not get fed, and to always make the most out of the moment.

I sincerely hope this isn’t a “goodbye” but simply a “see you later”.

For more updates on my journey after WAVY, follow me on Twitter @ascottreports.