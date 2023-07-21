PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – I am a month and a half into my WAVY-TV 10 internship, and I’m having an absolute ball so far.

Since my last blog posting, I have moved full speed ahead to finish up my intern checklist.

A few weeks back, I had the privilege of working with my fellow interns on The Hampton Roads Show, where I got to see every step of how the show is made.

I worked with the lovely producers and writers of that show to learn how to write a script and produce the taping in order to see the finished product.

I even got to give the anchors queues through the producer’s headset! That was scary but I actually did pretty well.

I also got to go behind the scenes with production, where I ran the teleprompter for the midday news (according to the producers I was a natural!).

It was so cool seeing how everyone worked together to pump out this show; the teamwork is truly amazing.

I also worked with the promotions department for a day and learned the profit side of running a news station. There was so much I didn’t know about the industry, which was especially exciting to learn.

I’ve started on my final intern project as well, so I hope to film a stand-up and work more with the news for that.

Until then, I’ll be continuing my work with the lovely folks at the Digital Desk. Feel free to check out the work I’ve done with them!

There is much more to come as I finish up my time this summer with WAVY, so the work continues.