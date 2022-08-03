PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s been about two months since I have started my internship at WAVY, and I can say, without a shadow of a doubt, that this is one of the best experiences I have ever partaken in.

Speaking of shadows, I have been able to shadow some big time reporters at the station. I was able to go on a field report with Don Roberts to interview Dr. Keith Newby to figure out his opinions on the COVID situation and what steps should be required to take care of it.





I also had the opportunity to go out with Andy Fox on a Breaking News story. I was able able to learn what truly goes on behind-the-scenes when trying to be the first station to get the story.

On National Intern Day, I was able to make an appearance on the Hampton Roads Show where I was able to talk about my experiences being an intern. I was able to give a few shout outs as well.

That’s not the only thing I’ve done since I’ve been on the Hampton Roads Show. I’ve also had the chance to meet many people who come in as special guests. I had the chance to meet Attorney Paul Hernandez with Kalfus & Nachman and Mr. Slice with Papa John’s.

I was also able to work the cameras a few times during the Midday newscast.

I have done so much in a span of three weeks since the last time I posted on my blog. It saddens me to know that my internship is slowly coming to an end. However, I will continue to learn as much as I can with these last few weeks I have left. I can’t wait to write about what happens next!