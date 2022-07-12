PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – I can not even express how much I have learned in this past month and how much fun I have had along the way. I have had the opportunity to shadow so many different departments.

As an intern, I was able to work behind the scenes with News Anchor Regina Mobley to help set up an interview with Kayden Marquez. This young prodigy is only 13 years old and won the 10th Annual Blues Kid of the Year Contest.

HRS Interview with Kayden Marquez/ Photo: Regina Mobley

I was also able to help out on the set of the Hampton Roads Show. I learned how to read the rundown of the show and how to direct people on the set. I also had the chance to learn how to “mic” people up before the show. It turned out that the first guest I mic’d up was Dr. Towuanna Brannon; the President of the school I just graduated from last year. Dr. Brannon is the President of Virginia Peninsula Community College, which was most recently changed from its original name, Thomas Nelson Community College. It was fun to talk about my love for film and media to Dr. Brannon just last year at graduation and now be put in a position to show her what I have learned.

Kenneth Directing/ Photo: Dr. Towuanna Brannon

School Reunion/ Photo: Darryl Sims

Not only that, but I was also able to go out and shadow field reporter, Lauryn Moss, to see how she gathers news in the field. I was able to interact with the guests and learn how to set up scenes at the event.

Field Reporting/ Video: Kenneth Ferguson

Overall, I’m still very grateful to have been given this opportunity and can’t wait to see what happens next throughout this journey.