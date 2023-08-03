PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – My time at WAVY has come to a close and it was a blast. June 6 was my first day on the job and since then the entire summer has flown by.

Since my last post, I’ve been out in the field with the sports team covering many more exciting events, like the Hampton Heat at Langley Motor Speedway. It was by far one of the noisiest experiences I’ve covered, but it was such a thrilling opportunity interviewing seasoned drivers.

I also got to shadow the sales, digital, and promotions teams in the past month and I’ve learned so many things. From news and lifestyle posting, to AP content, to promotion logs, to research and market analysis, the entire time I was being poured into by the WAVY team about what each department does and how they all connect.

Lastly, Washington Commanders training camp started last week so I got to help the WAVY team prepare for the trip and put together the show. During my very last week I got to take part in an interview with William and Mary offensive coordinator Christian Taylor and Green Run’s Thomas Wilder who has 17 Division-1 offers.

As I reflect on my time at WAVY I am so thankful for the opportunity and for all the people who taught me what it takes to be successful in the business. I learned so much about myself as well during this time and hope to keep in touch with everyone I’ve met and worked with.

Thank you so much WAVY for making this such an incredible experience.