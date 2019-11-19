It’s A Small World but the Industry is Smaller

I’m at the last stretch of interning here at WAVY10 and theHRshow and it’s bittersweet. There’s only four weeks left and while it’s mind blowing that everything went so fast, I can’t do anything but appreciate everything I was able to learn on this journey.

Our Internship Coordinator and Executive Producer of theHRshow, Stephanie Cooke, connected me with VB Strong Coast 2 Coast, a group of guys who walked across the country to raise $500,000 for the families of the victims from the mass shooting that happened here in Virginia Beach earlier this year. I was heading their communication efforts, especially on social media and radio host, Some Guy Named Allen, who was a huge help with our promo, popped up as a guest on the show one day! The weekend before, I was at my job downtown at a business club and our morning anchor Katie Collett ended up hosting an event there. That week was a real eye opener to me. Everything kind of came full circle and I realized that as big as the industry is, it’s also super small. Could you imagine if I had a bad experience with Allen when he visited the show? I would’ve had to mic him and everything– talk about awkward. But instead, it was great catching up and I have made a great contact. Same with Katie Collett and Stephanie Cooke. When you first meet someone, you never know how they will impact your life and it’s important to remember that, especially in this industry.

That was my big eye opener, your credibility is everything and in the industry, circles are bound to overlap. Always stay on your toes and most importantly, BE NICE TO PEOPLE 🙂