Interning @ WAVY TV 10

Interning at a television news station is a fun and exciting way to learn on the job and gain viable experience. Being behind the scenes in the newsroom watching the news director give assignments, shadowing reporters and multimedia journalists in the field is a whirlwind of excitement. Breaking news is happening all over, so being ready to roll when the call comes in is a must.

I quickly learned that there are some surprisingly basic essentials that can really impact your day in a huge way. Having comfortable shoes, pen and paper, healthy snacks that give you energy and keep you going, external hard drives or flash drives and a blazer to wear are just a few to mention. The environments you may work in can vary throughout the day due to the story you are assigned.

Although most days begin in the newsroom, once assignments are given there’s a good chance work will have you walking out the door. There can be a lot of walking and standing around when reporters are out on the scene. In these situations shoes make all the difference. Information is always flowing and things change. Having a pen and notepad really comes in handy for taking notes and writing scripts on the go. It never hurts to carry extra pens.

Time goes by really fast and it’s so easy to forget to eat. So far, I haven’t seen anyone take a regular lunch break. News has a way of dictating the schedule, so you have to make time to eat. Keeping a few bags of trail mix, granola bars and bottle of water on hand is a great idea. Multimedia journalists edit their own videos and so they have hard drives on hand to keep their information. Having editing skills as a reporter is a great way to beef up a resume reel and stay competitive when seeking future employment.

In news, keeping up appearances is not just a cliche. Hair, make-up and blazers in particular have a way of dressing up any look on camera. It’s necessary to have one because you never know when duty calls and who you’ll be interviewing. A professional look is important not only for the company you represent, but to the viewers who receiving the news. Professionalism can help convey trust in the service a reporter provides and a blazer has a way of dressing up any outfit from the waist up of course.