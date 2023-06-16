PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – My first three weeks as an Intern at WAVY-TV 10’s Digital Desk have been both exciting and extremely informative. My current responsibilities keep me in the back of the newsroom where all of the magic happens.

As a Hampton Roads native, WAVY has been the go-to news channel for my family, and as an aspiring journalist, I always wondered what the newsroom would be like. Let me just say, it was a little busy at first, but you get used to it almost immediately.

Behind the scenes at HRS.

So far, I have been settling into my position as a Digital intern, which means a lot of researching and writing for WAVY’s website. My first few days were actually pretty exciting, as many news stories were developing all around me. The excitement in the newsroom during these times is almost electric, and you can feel the energy even if you are given a different story to write.

I published my first post on Monday, where I wrote, formatted, and clipped the station’s live feed all by myself! It felt surreal to have my work published on a local news site, and I look forward to publishing many more as I continue my internship.

My writing desk.

In the following weeks, I’ll start to shadow other departments to get a glimpse on what happens throughout the building. I can’t wait to venture out and learn the ropes around the station.

I’m just getting started!