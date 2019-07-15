Intern blog: whatever it takes

I’m going into the last month of my WAVY-TV 10 internship and I’m still learning a tremendous amount. The most valuable lesson i’ve learned was to overcome uncomfortable situations.

Shown in the picture above, was my first time on set. I produced a short show to get a feel for reading the teleprompter and reporting on a variety of stories. As soon as I stood in front of the camera my nerves got the best of me. I was so focused on not making mistakes and trying to be like reporters I watched everyday. With that mindset, the outcome wasn’t that great. After the second time through the script I slowed down, I relaxed, I made mistakes and learned from them, and I was being myself.

Another learning opportunity was the intern lunch and learn. Current reporters and anchors attended to share their reporting journey. Every single person’s journey was different. The only similarity within their stories was doing whatever it takes to improve their skill set.

Practicing stand-ups at the Norfolk Tides baseball game

Practice makes perfect and this last month will be my best month. More packages and stand-ups are on the way!