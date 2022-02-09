Intern Blog: Week One!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s so crazy to think that its only been a little over a week since I started as a News Intern. My first day I was a bit scared — I didn’t know what to expect being that it was my first time ever being in a newsroom. But, just after one week I can say with confidence that this is the best decision I’ve made and an opportunity that will prepare me for my career.

On day one I started off shadowing Dom working at the assignment desk, then I had the opportunity to sit in the control room with Alexis during the noon day show. They were both patient with me and explained each step they did while working. Although it was my first day, it showed me that WAVY-10 is all about preparing interns for the “real world”.

Friday, I had the opportunity to go in the field with Brett Hall to attend a press conference and cover the leading story. I was able to see firsthand how reporters gather information, prepare VOSOTS, and manage to do live shots within deadlines.

People always say the early bird gets the worm, I didn’t believe that until Monday morning. I woke up for an early morning shift and arrived to the station at 3AM . Although it was early, I pushed through and it was worth every minute of sleep I lost! I went with LV & Kihanna to cover the Codi Bigbsy case in Hampton and ended up doing two stand-ups. LV & Kihanna coached me through how to do it and gave me the opportunity to correct my mistakes. I wrote my own stories, Kihanna reviewed and corrected them as needed. The early morning shift allowed me more time to learn and get constructive feedback. Surprisingly, I’m looking forward to more early mornings shifts!!

Its been an amazing first week! Everyone in the news department is helpful and willing to answer all questions. In just one week I’ve learned so much. I know this experience is equipping me for a successful future.