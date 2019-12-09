Intern Blog: Waving Goodbye

Approaching my last day at WAVY TV 10 is bitter sweet. With this being my first internship it was everything that I expected it to be and more. I was able to get real hands on working experience that has prepared me into entering my career field.

Shadowing photog LV, and reporter Kiahnna Patterson

The best part was shadowing with news photographers LV, Jack Noonan, along with a few others to get the real insight on the day in the life of a photog, I learned new shooting techniques, and what I should look for when shooting and editing stories together.

My time at WAVY has allowed me to profiecently run teleprompter with production, and floor direct with the Hampton roads show. I now have the confidence to be assertive with interacting with host, guest, and audience members. The HRS has been a world of fun from the set changes from Halloween to Christmas. It also has its perks of meeting celebrities.

I am grateful for the WAVY TV 10 team for helping me learn and being so friendly. Without this experience I honestly don’t think I would have been more prepared for my field than I am now. I will appreciate and always remember this internship experience.