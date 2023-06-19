PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – “Whatever you do, make sure you choose something you love, something that makes you happy” is what my dad’s always stood by. Unlike most children, from a young age, I only dreamt of one occupation. Becoming a broadcast journalist is all I had ever envisioned for myself. I enjoyed watching the news and often found myself staying current with events, contrary to my adolescent peers.

Once I started my pre-occupational journey in college, I narrowed down which beat interested me most and decided on sports, focusing on basketball. Before this internship, for the first time in my life, I was beginning to second guess if this was the avenue I still wanted to pursue.

My first two weeks at WAVY TV 10 have been nothing short of magical to say the least. By the first week I was able to use EPNS to write scripts, Bitcentral to get footage, and Adobe Premier to cut footage and edit.

One of the best parts of this experience is the way it forces me to be knowledgeable in all sports. Due to my internship taking place during the summer, a great deal of our coverage is baseball. Day by day I am learning more about the world of baseball and how to report on it.

My first week interning with the sports department, has been more insightful than my last three years at university. My second week we were able to attend a Norfolk Tides game, shoot footage, and I was even given the opportunity to shoot my first off the cuff standup shot. The next day I was able to edit and cut my film using Adobe Premier. One of the best parts about shooting these reels is that I will be able to utilize them for my portfolio in the future!

Not only has this eye opening opportunity given me optimism towards my future, but also a sense of accomplishment, being that it is something I genuinely look forward to doing!