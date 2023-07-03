PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The first month of this internship has been a blast. I’ve learned so much and have gotten to explore so many different aspects of television.

A couple of weeks ago I got the opportunity to do my own SPORTSWRAP segment, which is an 8-minute sports recap show that typically airs at 10 p.m. The feeling of being in front of the camera with the light flashing in my face was definitely nerve-racking but after going through the A-block, I quickly became more comfortable. Overall the experience was extremely fun and I hope to do it again before my internship ends.

Getting to do stand-ups at Harbor Park and capture game film has been another experience I have thoroughly enjoyed. Operating the camera at game speed is still a work in progress, but I’ve definitely gotten better at it given that there’s always opportunities to go the ballpark.

Last Friday I got to shadow the Hampton Roads Show and the production team. It was very fascinating seeing the preparation that goes into the show as well as breaking down the set after a show. To conclude I got to run the teleprompter for the Midday news.

Overall I’ve learned so much and have had a wonderful time stepping my feet in unfamiliar spaces. It has been a blast so far doing what I love and learning for so many experienced professionals along the way. I look forward to seeing what July brings!