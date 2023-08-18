PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s over.

Today is the last day of my internship and I am so sad it is over. I am overwhelmingly grateful for the experience and everyone I have worked with.

My TSR aired and I am so happy with how it turned out. I was originally following another story for my TSR/intern project but when a crash involving an infant was mentioned in the morning meeting, I thought it would be a great story. Less than a month later, there was another crash involving an infant and I knew I wanted to make sure families know how to keep their little ones safe.

Since my TSR aired, I have been enjoying a bit of the “business as usual” pace around the newsroom. Today I went to court to cover the preliminary hearing for a shooting that happened outside the Portsmouth Sportsplex. I have covered cases in the past, even sitting in on portions of court activity but today was different. I got there before the hearing and stayed through to the end when the judge certified charges.

Though this case started before I got here and will continue on after today, it was a great experience to see the entire hearing through. One of my coworkers has been following the case since it happened and has gotten to know members of the community impacted by the shooting, and the taste I got today of how a journalist can impact situations like this just reaffirms that I want to do this forever.

I go back to school soon for my last year. I am so excited and nervous about what the next steps are, but follow me on X (formerly Twitter) to follow my story!