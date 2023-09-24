PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As the red lights flashed all around me, the rest of the employees was informed that “breaking news” had occurred. I put on my blazer and hurried toward the lights as the game began.

I returned the cheers of “You got this” and “Go get them” to the Wavy-TV team members who had supported me from the beginning of my adventure.

I walked in, prepared for anything, mic in place and smile a star-studded smile at the camera. As they line me up, one of the cameramen starts counting down from three.

“Hello, I’m Janita Gadson, and I’ll be covering breaking news tonight at 10 at Wavy News.”

Photo Courtesy: Janita Gadson

I open my eyes as I approach the infamous Wavy News 10 building. I had no idea what lay ahead of me, but I would quickly learn why this may be the path a journalist like me might choose.

Since I can remember, I have always enjoyed writing, which inspired me to seek a profession in journalism. I hope to one day convey the stories from all over the world. Since I’ve been here for two weeks, I can see why so many people depend on the news so heavily.

I quickly settled into a position in the digital department after observing firsthand how the live news is broadcast, and how to make that happen during my first few days at the institution.

I got to know a lot of interesting and motivating people while I was here, including Ms. Stephanie Cooke, Jane Alvarez-Wertz and Kenzie Finch! I’ve learned that we can all succeed after seeing these women, and the other numerous female professionals in this particular industry of communication.

During my time here, I have been introduced to this insightful world where I have created pacers, stacker articles and cutting videos using software like WordPress, AKTA, Social Flow and so much more!

As I’ve been learning the “Kenzie” way, as she likes to call it, I’ve been exposed to a wide range of knowledge, like how to properly title pacers, where to find photographs for articles, how to credit the owner and, most importantly, where the snacks are.

Despite the fact that I have just recently begun my internship here, I am honored to be a member of this fantastic team! These past few weeks have not only given me a few fundamental skills, but it also makes me happy to see that I am eager and willing to learn more about this vocation I want to follow. I’m really excited for Wavy to serve as a launching pad toward bigger and better things!