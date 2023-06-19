PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On June 6, I pulled into the WAVY-TV 10 parking lot filled with anticipation and excitement since I had been looking forward to starting my internship for a while. Thankfully, any nerves I had soon dissipated once the work began and it has been an incredible learning experience every day since. My position within The Hampton Roads Show keeps me busy with new responsibilities every day and I am so grateful to all the support from the studio all the way to the control room.

My first week was mostly spent observing The Hampton Roads Show and understanding the different responsibilities. So many people are involved to make it an engaging lifestyle show and it is definitely a fast-paced environment. Reading and understanding the script was one of the more challenging aspects for me since there are so many different abbreviations and aspects to pay attention to, but everyone is so patient and supportive which makes for a wonderful work environment and I truly look forward to walking into the building and meeting new people every week.

This past Thursday, I had the opportunity to floor direct The Hampton Roads Show and I couldn’t have done it without our amazing supervisor and producer, Kenisha Stringfield, who gave me directions and encouraged me to be assertive and listen to the prompts being called out over the headsets. I was definitely a little unsure in the beginning but as the show went on, I gained more confidence as I directed people where to go and called out cues. One thing I have realized about working at WAVY is that it is a very hands on environment and the best way to grow and learn is to actually do the work yourself instead of only listening and watching.

Another major responsibility that I’ve improved in a lot is posting web posts of segments from the show to The Hampton Roads Show website. I am not always the best at technology but with the help of co-hosts Chris Reckling and Tara Wheeler, I have learned how to use different web programs. The first day was an explorative process for me and the other intern as we figured out the different software and the most efficient way to create a post. While the first post took a pretty long time to complete, we have been getting faster and I truly feel like I have this technology down to a science now.

Even though it’s only been two weeks, it feels like it has been so much longer since I already feel so comfortable with my coworkers and interns, all of whom I admire so much.

In the upcoming weeks, I plan on visiting other departments while still growing in my role at The Hampton Roads Show. Each day there is something new to discover and while I love my area downstairs near the studio, I cannot wait to explore other journalistic avenues and get out into the field. Let the journey begin!