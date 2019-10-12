Intern blog: the journey continues

Can you believe it? It has already been a month since I stepped foot into the news station at WAVY-TV 10.



As a Digital Intern, I get to write stories that either inform or impact the community. I want to say that I have done a lot of informing these past few days.



Our fellow digital producer decided to test me with crime stories one day. I must say that the mugshots and content of the story frighten me a little. The fear was there, but I learned how to accomplish crime stories in a timely matter so it can get out to the public faster.



I also got to do some shadowing with different departments. Last week, I got the opportunity to shadow some floor directors on The Hampton Roads Show. The experience was amazing, and I learned so much.



This week I took the time to evaluate how to search for news in the Hampton Roads area by shadowing the Assignment Editors of the newsrooms. They taught me how to look for news that is real and accurate to the public.



It’s already been a full month, but I must say it’s been full of growth. These next few days I plan on building my resume reel and accomplishing so much more. I’m ready to see where this journey will take me next.

