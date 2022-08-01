PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – With just three weeks left in my internship, the time has come to reflect on all that’s happened in the last few weeks.

Since my last post, I have been busy spending my days at WAVY TV 10 shadowing other departments, when not working on The Hampton Roads Show.

I spent a day in the Promotions Department, learning all about Topicals, Images, and TSR Promos.

I also had the chance to shadow Investigative Reporter Chris Horne when he reported on a call to end the fishing of menhaden in the Chesapeake Bay.

I also shadowed MMJ Reporter Lauryn Moss when she reported on neglected huskies at the Norfolk SPCA and a recent Stop the Violence Rally in Portsmouth.

I have also spent some time in the control booth, shadowing the director of the 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday news, and the producer for the weekday midday news.

I have even had a chance to work the teleprompter and move the cameras between studios.

A new task I’ve been given as part of my HRS duties is making TikToks.

I’ve also continued posting on WAVY.com about segments on The Hampton Roads Show, including Summer Skin Care Advice, the Finney-Smith Foundation Black Tie Gala and Hampton Roads native Patrice Covington starring in A League of Their Own.

Most recently, all of the interns gathered together for a Lunch and Learn, which I found extremely helpful and informative about how to make a reporter resume reel and pursue a job as a reporter after my internship is over.

I can’t believe my internship is almost over, but I am determined to make the absolute most out of it until the end.