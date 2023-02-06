PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It is hard to imagine how quick the first month went. These last three weeks working on The Hampton Roads Show have been a blast! I have learned so much and I cannot wait to see what else WAVY has in store for me.

I did not know what to expect coming into this internship and so far it has been a great experience. The WAVY staff really knows how to be very welcoming and friendly! Everyone is always in such a great mood and always willing to help and teach no matter how busy they are.

Hampton Roads Show Set/ Dylan Bautista

It has been such a fun experience working with the Hampton Roads Show and the production department. I did not expect to have this much hands on experience, but it has been a great pleasure to be able to learn and help with the show, especially being the floor director. It is also such a great time when we have special guests come on the show and talented chefs come in to whip up a tasty dish in the kitchen.

WAVY Control Room/ Mal Hassell

I was also given the opportunity to shadow the directors and work with the production team in the control room where all the magic happens.

It has been such a great first month and I can not wait to see what else WAVY has in store for me.