PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — You know that saying, “time flies when you’re having fun”? Well, it’s true!

Since I published my last blog three weeks ago, I’ve practiced more with AP style, shadowed a photographer, interviewed the Mayor of Norfolk (so cool!), and did my very first stand-up!

Also, when I say I interviewed the Mayor of Norfolk, he was my very first interview with WAVY, so no pressure right? Even though it was nerve wracking, pushing myself to get out there and ask questions to people on the spot was truly so rewarding.

I have really found that not only do I like writing, but also reporting and interviewing people. Getting to interact with the people of this community and share their stories is something I could see myself doing for the long haul. I’m starting to find a real passion in it and it is so exciting getting to explore that even more here at WAVY. Not many people can say they are following their genuine passion!







I have also met more friendly faces like Regina Mobley who worked with my dad not just in television, but also radio back in the day.

I cannot wait to dive deeper into doing more stand-ups and interviewing people now that I know it’s something I want to explore more. See you in the next few weeks!