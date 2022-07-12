PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – I cannot believe I am already a whole month into my internship at WAVY. The time has truly flown by faster than I expected.

Over the last few weeks since my first blog post, I’ve grown more confident in my role as floor director on The Hampton Roads Show.

I’ve also continued to produce online content for HRS segments, including stories about Descendants: The Musical, the PBS Short Film Festival, and Tips for When You Quit Your Job.

After these daily duties are done, I get to help prepare for future shows.

We do a lot of satellite interviews on the show, so sometimes I write the slates, which tell the viewers at home who and what our guest and topic is, as well as the coordinate sheets, which include all the technical information needed to receive the signal and put it on the air.

For two of these interviews, I’ve even gotten to write the copy and questions for the interview itself, including Boatsetter: Boat Rentals and an interview with Ashanti about her new children’s book for this Tuesday’s show.

I also do slates for the before and after show promos and some teases, and I’ve also written the copy for some of the teases themselves.

Writing teases and doing slates for future @hrsWAVY stories pic.twitter.com/nOfEAaERBq — Rachel Mantos (@RachelMantosTV) July 6, 2022

A couple weeks ago, I assisted in shooting promo material with the new HRS co-host, Tara Wheeler, who started officially on the show this week.

Later this week, I plan to shadow news reporters in the field for the first time. Stay tuned to hear about my experiences with the other departments at WAVY.