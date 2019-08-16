Intern Blog: The End of a Chapter

By: Danika Green

Part of my Promotions’ Family

(Danika Green, Kristen Joyal, Lisa Greene, Mike Booth)

Biscuit the Dog visiting for the Day

With my chapter at Wavy coming to an end, it seems as though my first day was only yesterday. From, filming shots for Symone Davis and editing topicals with Antonio Jones to working on commercial shoots with Zach Khaliqi and Lisa Greene, I have enjoyed my time here at Wavy 10.

This internship has allowed me to have the resources to create a PSA for Domestic Violence Awareness. With the help of my promotions department, this project was a success. I now have both a 60 and 30-second spot PSA that will hopefully help and impact the lives of others.

I have also gotten the opportunity to shadow many different individuals in the station. Everyone was more than generous to answer any questions I had about the television industry.

I will miss working for Wavy. I will miss learning about how a news station runs and getting to work on commercials and promote stories. But, mostly, I will miss the people who work at the station. I never would have expected to befriend as many people as I did when I first walked through those Wavy doors.

This station isn’t just a business, it is a family. They are more than willing to help you in any matter you need, whether it is business related or not. With today being the end of a chapter, I am sad to leave this station and the people in it behind. However, I know have a brighter hope for the future with the knowledge and confidence that this internship has given me. So, for now, Wavy, this is goodbye. May we hopefully meet again one day in the future.