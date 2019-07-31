Intern Blog: the end is near

My time as a intern at WAVY is starting to dwindle down and I’m nowhere near ready for it to end. While I’m sad it’s almost time to turn in my ID for good, I know I didn’t waste any time getting better while I was here.

For my final project I really wanted to do something I was passionate about, and not something I knew would be relatively easy to do. A lot of people desire to be on camera and I get that, but I always wondered about the process that takes place before the cameras turn on.

Who writes the script and prioritizes the content for television? Who decides what camera shots to use? Who gathers and edits the video used for shows?

The answer is the producer.

So for my final project I decided to do my own sports show and I loved every second of it. I had to find my own crew and set up a time that was suitable for everybody involved. I only used news relevant to our market and wrote the script the same day it aired because I wanted it to feel as real as possible.

I was extremely pleased with how my show came out and producers Bob Bennett and Brian Parsons told me I did a great job. I put a lot of hard work in this summer and it felt great knowing I have something to show for it.