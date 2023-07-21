PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – I have officially started my capstone project for my internship!

I am plunging into the real world of Journalism and producing a targeted special report about car seat safety! Just this morning I had to opportunity to interview someone from CHKD on the topic. I am looking forward to another interview I have lined up on Tuesday.

I also got to go to a new court, in Virginia Beach. It was by far the most confusing of them all. For one of the documents we needed we had to print it upstairs, pay for it downstairs, and then go back upstairs to get it! But, when we went downstairs we needed a receipt from upstairs for the document before they could charge us so we had to go back up. Thankfully there was an elevator because the escalators were under construction. I also got an iced coffee while out so I’ll count the day as a win!

Coffee break while learning about the court system today! Got to sit in on a trial for the first time!! @WAVYinterns pic.twitter.com/a8n7pzE95I — Alyssa Ranker (@AlyssaRanker) July 5, 2023

The court I go to the most is Portsmouth because they’re in walking distance. I got to go get documents on my own a few times! I even sat in on my first trial there.

We’ve had a few busy breaking news days and those are my favorites. When a story comes in early afternoon and we have to turn it to break at 4 or 5 p.m. is such a rush! I’ve had the opportunity to work on some really great stories.

I’ve been building up my rolodex of sources. I even got to turn a former classmate into a source on a story. I’ve talked to lawyers, public information officers, and public relations managers to find the answers for my stories.

Stay tuned to see what I do as my internship starts to close!