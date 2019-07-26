Intern Blog: Slowly but Surely

My journey as an intern has been quite an exciting one! I’m normally the first person to scoff at how fans react to celebrities, but when I saw Mike Tomlin I smiled like a kid at Christmas.

I’ve been a Steelers fan since I was six years old so to meet coach Tomlin was like a life long dream. sometimes when you meet your heroes they don’t live up to your expectations, but coach Tomlin is exactly how you would expect him to be. He treated me like I was our very own legend Bruce Rader. He took a picture with me in the middle of his hectic schedule and shook my hand like he meant it. I know it may not seem like much but I’ve been treated worse by people who aren’t half the man as Mike Tomlin.

Sadly my time at WAVY gets cut shorter and shorter everyday, but my knowledge grows immensely. I had the privilege of shadowing Emmy winning news producer Bob Bennett for a day and it’s no secret why he has such accolades. He thoroughly walked me through his process of putting together the six o’clock show, and explained how he prioritizes his show.

News and sports have their similarities but overall they’re much different. The graphics are completely different and it’s much less room for creativity but the golden rules remains the same. Don’t go over your allotted time. And you definitely don’t want to be under.

As a producer you may have to kill stories to fit in the time and that’s perfectly fine. But if you don’t have enough stories and your anchors are left looking wide-eyed on TV, you might want to update your LinkedIn account.