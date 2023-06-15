PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – At the end of my first full week at WAVY, my boss Adrienne Mayfield turned to me and asked, “do you still wanna do this?” My answer? Unequivocally, yes.

I had a sense that going into this internship would be like going to the beach, where I could slowly dip my toes in and wade into it. Instead, it has been a sharp shove off the dock, and with the support of everyone around me I’m still swimming.

My first full day I wrote a voice over (VO) about Operation We Will Find You through the U.S. Marshal’s Office which aired that night on live television. Since then it has been something new every day.

In just a few short weeks, I have had so many opportunities. In addition to my first VO, I have also written VOSOTs and contributed to online articles. Around the station I have sat in the control room to watch the newscasts air, I have worked the assignment desk, and I have learned how to search public court records to find when court cases are due back in session.

Out in the world, I have gone to the courts to hunt through records for the information we needed and followed along with reporter Chris Horne and photographer Wyatt Young to work on a package and live shot!

One of the greatest experiences though has been the culture of the station. On my way in the first day LV, one of the photographers, was pulling into the garage as I was walking to the door, and he stopped and said hi to me. That kindness and consideration sums up my experience with every single employee I have interacted with my first weeks here. Every single person I have interacted with has been willing and excited to teach me something new and help me grow as a journalist.

