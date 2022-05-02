PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — I am finally saying ‘goodbye’ to the best internship ever! These past couple of months I was able to learn so much about this industry, and I thank everyone that was involved. I have probably said this multiple times, but I love that I was able to do hands on work with my supervisors. It has helped me develop so many skills I did not know I needed.

My first stand up.

News shadowing

The few weeks I had left at here at my internship I finally checked off doing a stand up. I was very nervous being in front of the camera, but both the photojournalist and Jon Dowding helped me through it all. I made my own little script and jumped right in front of the camera. I also was able to write my own package which was a bit hard, but I was not as nervous because I have written one before!

Social Media

I really enjoyed being able to work with the social media platforms. I have learned so much from my supervisor Haley Harkins, and I know I can take this knowledge with me and use it in the future. Working with Chris Reckling has also been a lot of fun! Our Tik Toks we make take a little time but in the end it always turns out to be so funny.

Tik Tok: @hrswavy

Goodbye

This experience has been so much fun and I know I will continue to keep in touch with everyone at WAVY TV 10. I am very happy I got to work with so many talented individuals. That is all for now. You can keep following my journey on Twitter @mcclurekiannah!