Intern Blog: Reaching the end

Since my last blog, I’ve started working on my portfolio website for my final project and continued to practice within the different departments of WAVY’s station.

Monitoring audio at an in-house commercial shoot

While at WAVY, I was able to shadow the commercial producers at an in-house shoot. I gained a great amount of knowledge on what they take into consideration before and during a shoot. Something that stands out in my mind is how the atmosphere of the set can change from the different light settings. I was also exposed to how quickly the producers imagined and created an interesting lay out for the shoot.

Next, I had the chance to get additional practice on the set of the Sportswrap and in the field. Usually, I ask to go into the editing booth on Monday and Wednesday to construct a package which is ready by Friday. After my story is finished and reviewed by my supervisor, Brian Parsons, or Sportswrap reporter, Nathan Epstein, I go on set and practice lead-ins for my story.

Practicing stand-ups at a Norfolk Tides Baseball game

With that being said, I’ve gotten to complete my third package of the summer. But there’s a catch! Instead of this being another sports story, I switched it up and finished a general news package. My third news story is on the healing process for the Virginia Beach mass shooting and the different businesses and organizations assisting to ease the pain. If you would like to watch my story, which I hope you do, here is the link.

Finally, one of my most exciting projects of the summer was being able to interview my brother, BJ Stith, and Paul Webb at the Paul Webb Basketball Camp. Before the end of my internship, which is next Friday, my final goal is to put together a great story.