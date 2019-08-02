Intern Blog: Project in Process

By Danika Green

Laura Caso (LEFT) delivers her lines for the PSA while being filmed by Danika Green (RIGHT).

These past few weeks I have been working on my Public Service Announcement project at WAVY.

Preproduction for this shoot has been fun. I spent a whole day going around to different thrift stores looking for set dressings. I found a few items and paintings that will help my shots pop. They also have a hint of purple in them. Purple is the color for Domestic Violence Awareness. The hints of color in my shots will help the overall message of the PSA. That is, to make viewers aware of how abuse can affect children from a young age, well into adulthood.

Recently I got to film Laura Caso, a reporter, as my spokesperson for the commercial. The shoot went pretty well. I used the Black Magic camera to film the shot. There were a few audio problems, but in the end, the audio was able to be fed through the camera on one of the channels.

I finished filming my PSA last Monday. I acted mostly as the director and producer. I feel direction in this PSA was very important because it focuses heavily on the emotions of the characters. Also, a child was acting in it, and often times they need guidance at such a young age. I did, however, get to shoot a few shots of the B-Roll and enjoyed the overall experience.

The project is now in the post-production stage. The PSA will be turned into a 30 and 60 second spots. Most of the process has been completed. All that remains now is sound equalization.

This project has helped me grow not only as an individual but as a producer as well. It has made me realize that I want to be a producer of short videos for a good cause. I hope that when audiences see the PSA it will encourage victims of Domestic Violence to find help.