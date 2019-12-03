Intern Blog: Not a Goodbye, but a Thank you

by Tamia Boyd

Honestly, I am stuck and lost for words…I can’t believe that my final day at the internship has come. As I reflect over my time being here the memories of new things I’ve learned, the laughs I shared with others and being apart of the WAVY-TV 10 staff overflows. Throughout my previous blog posts, I shared my experiences and the information gained over the past two months.

Being at WAVY-10 has taught me a lot about myself that I once knew nothing about. I developed a new urge for writing – I always loved to write but being here really brought out my deep connection with writing. I gained a larger scale of respect for newscasters, reporters, multi-media journalists, producers, directors camera operators…basically everybody.

Coming in the station and seeing the individuals prepare a show every day and witness the obstacles they sometimes deal with and the ways they overcome it is like watching superheroes. I want to thank Ms. Stephanie for granting me the chance to be in this atmosphere for where I can witness such things. It’s truly amazing and eye-opening to see the hectic commotion behind the scenes but watch everything roll perfectly on television all at the same time.

To the new interns, it is very important to make a connection with everybody you cross paths with here at WAVY. These individuals create time to welcome you in their workspace to explain and show you what it is they do. Please be respectful, the staff here at the station is amazing, everybody has loving spirits and does not think twice about helping.

To WAVY-10 TV, THANK YOU!

Thank you for creating and shaping me for a better future. Thank you for creating lifelong memories and knowledge I can carry forever. Thank you for letting me experience this time with other awesome interns who now have become lifelong friends. But most importantly, thank you for helping expand my love for sports and creating lifelong endeavors for the future.