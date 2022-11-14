PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Only one more blog post after this one. I am still having a blast working with the folks at WAVY and I don’t want this internship to end!

We had our first live studio audience on the Hampton Roads Show since the COVID-19 pandemic. I am lucky I got to have this experience working with the audience. They bring the excitement in the studio to the next level and keep the energy high. I am still working on the timing for the cue to clap with the audience, but I will get the hang of it. I hope we have more audiences come on the show before my internship is over.

I spent a significant amount of time in the Promotions department learning about their workflow. I was very impressed at how well they work together as a team. They are like a little family! I am now very interested in Promotions and I can see myself in one of those roles someday because I really enjoy writing scripts and editing videos. I hope sometime soon I can join them to shoot a commercial or a promo.

I have now written 77 web posts for the Hampton Roads Show page on the WAVY website. My goal by the end of the internship is to write 100 web posts. I have got the formula down for making a good web post and I am confident in my posting skills.

I made a TikTok! I saw this singing trend one day and I knew it would be perfect for our hosts. It was so fun to make and our guests from that day got to be in it as well. I also made a few posts for the HRS Twitter and Instagram.

Hampton Roads Show host Tara Wheeler had her baby boy! It was an honor to be part of the celebration. We all wrote down guesses of how much the baby would weigh and the day he would be born. No one was exactly right, and I was way off. Still, it was exciting to be part of the experience of welcoming the baby. Congrats Tara!

Next, I am finally going to shadow people who work in the newsroom. I am so excited because I hope to be a reporter or anchor someday. I will finally get to learn all about their daily routines and what it takes to be in their position. I’ll be writing all about it in my next blog!