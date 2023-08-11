PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The internship experience that WAVY TV-10 implements continues to exceed my expectations. Initially heading into this experience, I was surprised to discover that I would have the opportunity to shadow several departments at the station.

Although I am primarily working with The Hampton Roads Show, I have had the opportunity to do stand-ups with morning news reporters Kamaria Bryane and Brett Hall. Arriving at the station before the crack of dawn, I was eager to see what I would encounter and learn. After receiving transformative tips from the reporters and photographer, I had the iconic WAVY TV-10 stick microphone in hand. It was time to put the skills I had acquired into action.

Practicing stand-ups at the Slover Library in Norfolk / Photo Courtesy Fiona Sullivan

In addition to working with reporters, I have had the opportunity to shadow professionals behind the camera in the sales, promotions and news departments. Learning from other departments has opened my eyes to potential career opportunities and connections across the station. Mike Booth, the promotions producer at the station, walked through the process of creating effective promotional content. When creating content, Booth always keeps the station’s slogan in mind. Displaying visual examples of the station’s slogan has proven to be impactful with viewers. What I learned in the promotions department resonated with my interests.

As my final day at the station is creeping upon us, I will forever be thankful for the opportunities and the people I have met. The enthusiasm and strong work ethic that the station members exemplify is inspirational. With less than two weeks left, I will savor every moment and make the most of this incredible internship.