PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — My time at WAVY TV 10 is almost up, but I have used this month to my full advantage. I was able to visit different departments for my internship, such as news and promotions. It really is exciting being able to discover so many things in one station. These opportunities have been amazing for me and I am able to bring out my creative side with all my tasks.

WAVY TV 10: Control room

News shadowing

A few weeks into March I was able to go out with Reporter Jon Dowding. Jon is amazing at what he does and he was also very kind. We got to go to Naval Station Norfolk and I was able to watch him go live for the news and make a package. Everything was very fast-paced, but he broke everything down for me and explained what he does every day. This was a great experience because I was able to see a different side of the news. I usually am working for the Hampton Roads Show so this was a very different scene, and I loved it.

Social media

This month while creating my social media posts, I have had a lot of fun. I am still posting on Twitter and TikTok every day I am working. I enjoy posting polls on Twitter for everyone to engage with us and have a nice laugh. On the other hand we had a big twist with TikTok these past couple of weeks. We did an intern takeover, which means the interns are creating the TikToks. This is very exciting and always a blast to film. Down below you will see me and Destini Harris attempting to make a funny TikTok! You can check out more on our TikTok page @hrswavy.

Another month down

This month was very exciting and I got to see a lot of new things. I am very happy that I work with such caring individuals. Everyone here wants us to succeed and accomplish great things in the near future. That is all for now, but if you would like to see more you can follow me on Twitter @mcclurekiannah.