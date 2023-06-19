PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – My first week at WAVY was such a fun and exciting experience. I had no idea what to expect when I first walked through the newsroom doors for the first time on June 6.

My first full day I helped prepare the 6:30 and 10:45 SPORTSWRAP segment, which aired later that day on live television. The most exciting part of the entire experience so far has been going out into the field conducting interviews and collective b-roll footage from the games I covered.

I also got to attend the Granby vs Cox varsity soccer playoff game, collecting live game footage, learning how to operate the cameras, and conducting post-game interviews with players and coaches. Later in the week, I took a trip to Old Dominion University and conducted interviews at Tidewater Baseball Classic game hosted by retired MLB All-Star and Norfolk, Virginia native Michael Cuddyer. The entire experience was surreal.

Upon returning to the newsroom, I prepared a lot of the SPORTSWRAP transcripts in ENPS, as well as editing video in Adobe Premiere. Watching the finished results in the production room while the sports segment was live was also amazing. I had no idea how much went into such a short segment of an entire news show. I look forward to the next few weeks where I’ll be doing standups and hopefully conducting more interviews in the future.

Follow me as I record my daily internship updates on Twitter!

Outside getting interviews and good footage of the 2023 All Tidewater Classic @WAVYinterns pic.twitter.com/u9IHFo6GlX — Josh Felton (@joshfeltonTV) June 12, 2023