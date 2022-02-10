Intern Blog: My first week as an intern for WAVY

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — My first full week as a Hampton Roads Show/Social Media Intern started on January 31.

I cannot explain the excitement I had when I found out I could be working with the best TV station in Hampton Roads. When I got the call back that I was accepted I was filled with joy.

The first day I was of course a bit nervous! Although everyone was very friendly, and I felt like I could walk up and start a conversation with anyone. Left and right everyone was very nice and it quickly started to feel like a second home.

First day with the Hampton Roads Show!

The first day I was ready to get straight to work. I got shown around the Hampton Roads Show set and I got to meet the amazing hosts Chelsey Khan and Chris Reckling, who were extremely nice. I got told what I can do and then it was off to work, along with fellow intern Paxton Coley.

Paxton and I were able to read over the rundown for the show. We were standing by watching the whole time, making sure we got all the information we needed so we could be off on our own the next day. It can all be a little overwhelming but everyone who was running the show was all available and helped when ever we had questions!

First day of work me (left) and Paxton Coley (right).

As you can tell from the photo we were very excited. I think we were both smiling under our masks all day long. We had the rundowns in our hands ready to learn as much as we could!

Hampton Roads Show social media!

I have always loved working with social media, learning the do’s and don’ts for gaining followers, likes, etc. Working with the Hampton Roads Show made me realize that you can work with social media and have fun at the same time.

I am getting the hosts Chelsey and Chris more involed with Tik Tok and coming up with ideas is a lot of work but very exciting! Paxton and I even got to record a Tik Tok with them, so everyone was involved in the process.

This was filmed on National Wear Red Day/ TikTok: @hrswavy.

Other than making fun Tik Tok’s, I am also responsible for finding new ways to get more people involved with the Hampton Roads Show Twitter account.

I have my own office in the sales department where I work with Haley Harkins. Haley is an incredible supervisor and helps me finalize my ideas whenever I get one into motion for the social media pages.

Ending off the first week!

Overall I will say I had a wonderful week! I recieved a great amount of information and I have a lot more training to do but I know I can always ask as many questions as I need to and I have support from everyone.

I cannot wait to see where this internship takes me, I am ready for the long road ahead. I will continue to work hard and make great content for the viewers! If you would like to see more about my days as an intern for WAVY10 check out my Twitter https://twitter.com/McclureKiannah.