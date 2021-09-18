Intern Blog: My first week as a digital intern

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Sept. 17 was my first day as an intern in the Digital Department at WAVY TV 10.

Since I transferred to Old Dominion University in 2018, I knew I wanted the opportunity to work with the #1 TV station in Hampton Roads, and my wish has finally been fulfilled.

The moment I walked through the doors; I knew I was always headed in the right direction. There was a certain warmth and excitement in the air. Just walking through the newsroom, it’s obvious that WAVY works like a well-oiled news machine, but their kindness and enthusiasm for newcomers makes it a great place to work.

Burgers & BBQ with the WAVY team!

My first day here was not what I expected at all. Since I started on a night shift, I had to stop by earlier that afternoon to grab my sign-in badge.

Little did I know, it was food truck day at the station! And they were serving up fresh burgers and BBQ. I got to eat, meet and speak with some of my favorite anchors and reporters such as Stephanie Harris, Symone Davis, and Andy Fox.

(Photo Courtesy: @JonDowding Twitter)

I even got to catch up with my colleague and fellow intern, Samantha Taherian, who’s killing it in the News Department!

When it was finally time for me to start my shift at 7pm, two things happened: I was nervous, and I got a little lost roaming the halls. Once I found the newsroom and met Digital Content Producers, Nathan and Sarah, much of my doubt went away.

Day 1: Producing digital content, Friday Night Flights, & more

Some of the most chill people can be found at the Web Desk! As I sat in my cubical, I met key players such as Tom Schaad, Jeff Edmondson, Anita Blanton, Regina Mobley, Craig Loper, Bruce Rader, and more.

On this same night, I wrote and published an article about a local animal shelter launching their foster program online.

Working on a local story about the Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center to go on wavy.com.

Then, I published photos taken by WAVY photojournalists, Kevin Romm and Rob Rizzo, who captured the local high school football games. Right as they came in, I featured them on our Friday Night Flights Week 3 round up at wavy.com.

And almost immediately afterwards, a story came in about a fight at the Lake Taylor-Norview High School football game which made police clear the entire stadium.

I have to admit, it was pretty exciting to hear the news come in over the police scanner and listen to the content producers and assignment desk editor put the pieces together. The story was developed and published in real time. The process was so fast that you don’t even get a chance to blink before someone’s typing it up. This is what had me hooked!

The last thing I did on my first day was cut and edit footage from the Friday Night Flights Week 3. Check it out here.

I finished up right as the clock struck midnight. Then, I came back at 8am sharp, Saturday morning to do it all again!

Day 2: More digital content & mastering WordPress with Julius.

Besides the police scanner, Saturdays at WAVY can be pretty quiet. I got a chance to hop on the 9am conference call which details stories and events happening for the day. Some reporters also receive their story assignments during this meeting.

After the call, I wrote a local news story about beach safety in the Outer Banks which was published on wavy.com. Content producer, Julius helped me further understand how to publish quality digital content for a large audience. He helped me hyperlink a Tweet into the article to tie in the social media aspect of the story too!

Wrapping up my first week

Although the rest of the day was pretty calm, I got even more familiar with writing pacers or leads.

This is only the beginning, but I feel eager to move forward. I’m confident that if I continue to put the work in and take initiative, I can step out of my comfort zone and venture into other departments such as production or even sales!

But until then, you can check out more updates on my experience at WAVY TV 10 on Twitter at @ascottreports.