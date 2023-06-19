PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – My first two weeks at WAVY have been full of new, exciting experiences.

Diving into my first week at The Hampton Roads Show, Stephanie Cooke and Kenisha Stringfield guided me through setting up for the show, greeting and mic-ing guests, and the process of floor directing. All of the information seemed overwhelming, but advice and insight, along with support and encouragement from Stephanie and Kenisha helped me learn along the way. I also had the opportunity to run the teleprompter for the Midday news and learned how to create web posts of segments from the show.

On the set of HRS.

To conclude my first week, I attended Norfolk Harborfest in search of a story for The Hampton Roads Show. Watching HRS co-host Chris Reckling conduct interviews to give viewers a taste of the fun at Harborfest was so insightful and excited me for my future career as a journalist. I also got to film a practice stand-up at the event and enjoyed Chris’s worthwhile advice about finding your “TV voice.”

Watching Chris Reckling conduct interviews at Harborfest.

My second week as an intern, I felt more comfortable in the studio and started to have a better understanding of the rundown of the show and the tasks that go along with it; including taking pictures for social media, collecting ideas for Community Connection segments, and navigating ENPS. I learned how to write scripts in ENPS and was able to write a script for one of the cutest segments of the show: Pet Pals, to find a future home for Waffle, an SPCA cat.

After completing my first two weeks here at WAVY, I am excited to see what the rest of the summer holds.