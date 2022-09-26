PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s been a few weeks since my internship at WAVY began and every day brings a whole new understanding of local news. I’m a digital intern, so I get to help write online content. I also help cut the nightly news and make sure it goes up on YouTube, and that news segments are attached to their story on the website.

Since I’ve started, I’ve written almost 20 articles and have found a whole new level of appreciation for AP Style. I’ve really gotten a taste for how the Web Desk works as I help watch, learn, and produce digital news and I’ve learned how the assignment desk coordinates with reporters.

I’ve also gotten the chance to work on sports as I produce the weekly Friday Night Flights slide show, and I’ve shadowed the camera operator as I watched the news be created and filmed, live in the studio. I’ve watched producers code the script for the 5 p.m. news and the video editors edit clips, and even gotten to go out in the field and help shoot video.

I have met so many welcoming people who are willing to drop everything and explain what they’re doing. Every day I learn something new about how WAVY interacts with the community, and I get to be a part of the experience.

Next week, I’m hoping to be able to run the teleprompter on the evening news, and get a chance to run cameras by myself. Every time I come in I look forwards to all the new experiences I’m about to have and all the new people I’ll meet!