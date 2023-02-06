PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When I got the call that I had been selected to be the News Intern at WAVY TV 10, I knew I was in for a great experience.

I first came across WAVY on the social media of Destini Harris, a former WAVY intern, who I know from Hampton University. Her content made WAVY TV 10 look like a great place to work.

I received an email from my school advisor that stated that WAVY was holding intern interviews for Spring 2023, and I immediately followed up.

WAVY Orientation

Upon the arrival of orientation, I was greeted by a good friend and teammate from Hampton University, Shane Fordham, who is the Sports Intern. We were excited to take on this great opportunity together.

Intern Coordinator Stephanie Cooke welcomed us with open arms, informing us of all of the tasks that we will complete during this internship. We talked about what we wanted to get out of the internship, and our future goals in life. She also showed us around the building, introducing us to the staff and making us feel at home.

After the orientation, I was inspired by all of the opportunities and experiences that this internship has to offer, and I was ready to get to work.

My first day as the News Intern was full of exciting experiences and new information. I hit the ground running, learning how to work at the assignment desk.

Dana Hazzard and Amaya Mitchell showed me how they answer phones, keep the daybook updated, keep reporters organized, and stay on top of breaking news.

I then got the opportunity to shadow News Producer Bob Bennett in the control room during the live 6 p.m. show.

I watched Bob collect, write, and organize the news that will be in the show.

I then got to see him in action during the show as he makes sure that the show flows as planned and informs the anchors of how much time they had to speak to keep the show on time.

Since I’ve started, I’ve written multiple VOs from current and previous stories that WAVY has covered.

Writing has made me find a new appreciation for writers and producers who are able to take a full page length of information and break it down into a statement that can be read in just 20 seconds.

I really enjoyed getting the chance to see the production side of the news.

Zach Chernitzer and Paxton Coley took the time to show me how to run the teleprompter, operate/run the cameras, and set up the studio.

I even got to shadow the director Chris Tate to see how he does coding/punching/timing.

Seeing the production side of the news made what I see on TV make a lot of sense.

It was nice to see and be a part of the actions behind the scenes that make everything work.

Getting the opportunity to leave the newsroom and shoot my first stand up while shadowing the WAVY news team at the grand opening of the Rivers Casino Portsmouth was an experience that I will never forget.

Reporters Jon Dowding and Marielena Balouris did an amazing job covering the opening, and even gave me a chance to give it a try.

Being in front of the camera is harder than it looks. The reporters here at WAVY make it look easy.

Getting a chance to do it myself was extremely exciting. I look forward to getting more practice in front of the camera.

It seems to be one of those things that you have to really get live reps to get better and be more comfortable.

Photog Cortez Grayson took me to a crime scene in Hampton, Virginia.

Seeing a family lose a loved one was a dejecting experience, but I was able to see what it was like to cover such a tragedy.

It has been an exceedingly eventful first few weeks as the News Intern here at WAVY TV 10.

I have learned a lot, and I look forward to learning more!