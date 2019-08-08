Intern Blog: My Final Weeks

As my time at WAVY starts coming to a close, I find myself having mixed feelings. I’ve enjoyed my time here so much that knowing that in just a short period of time I’ll no longer be an intern here is just a bit upsetting. Regardless, I’m so thankful for the experience it’s given me and I’m thankful for the people that I’ve met and connected with.

Since my last blog post, I’ve gotten the opportunity to go on-location for the Hampton Roads Show at the Virginia Air and Space Center. It was an interesting experience that I was able to work through with my two fellow production interns. We ran throughout our “set” that morning to try and get the show as perfect as we could and, despite IFB issues and rundown mixups, the show aired with little to no blips.

One of the most exciting parts of the show at the Virginia Air and Space Center, in my opinion, was the “space ice cream” made with liquid nitrogen. It was made on air and was amazing to watch (and it tasted good, too).

Pouring the liquid nitrogen

I also got the chance to shadow a reporter out on the field. I went out to Virginia Beach with Kayla Gaskins to report a silent auction at Lunasea, a restaurant and bar, that happened on July 17th. The money raised was sent to the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund following the shooting on May 31st. Each piece being auctioned was donated by local artists and I watched as she interviewed two of them as well as the event coordinator.

Symone Davis also took me out on the field to shoot some of her segments. We first went to Slover Library in Norfolk to get information and an interview about “Get Your Geek Con”, the libraries version of a comic con, where anyone could celebrate all things geek ranging from anime and manga to lightsabers and superheroes. The same day we also went out to Smithfield for Discovering Hampton Roads. She showed her audience Windsor Castle Park, a popular tourist attraction. You could go for a history lesson, walk your dog, or go kayaking. For this segment she asked me to help shoot footage such as her intro and a few b-roll clips that included her.