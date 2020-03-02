Intern Blog: Making Progress!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – I have been an intern here at WAVY for two months now, and it has been the best two months of my life! I have learned to operate cameras and have now operated for the midday show. Although I was nervous at first, Kenisha has been nothing but helpful when training me to work with the cameras. Upon starting the internship program, I was not really sure what I wanted to do, besides working in production. Now that I have more experience with cameras, I can definitely add that to one of the many things I have learned, and am able to do on my own now!

Operating Cameras for the Midday Show

I know production involves many late nights and early mornings, so last week I shadowed Jeff Snyder and learned what it involved with loading a rundown, as well as where and how to download videos from the web.

Morning Show Producer: Jeff Snyder

This week, I will be shadowing LV and Kiahnna overnight and learn the process of going out to live scenes of stories, as well as editing them together. I am taking in everything that someone tells me because I know it will benefit me in the long run!

