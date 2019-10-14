Intern Blog: Life of a sports intern

Before stepping foot into Wavy 10, I experienced different emotions. I was nervous, skeptical but also eager to learn. During my first week as a sport intern, I was exposed to the million little things that those who work that department do. Bruce helped me break out my shell as he gave me the “intern talk” which basically he spoke about how lucky I am to have such eye-opening experience.

I was also introduced to iNews which is where the rundown for the day’s show is located. Later throughout the night I sat in the studio while Bruce did his sports segment, it was mind blowing to see everything happen live.

My biggest shocker was shadowing the camera operator and seeing how he controls everything from the computer. Being that I have only experienced individuals manually operating cameras, I was pretty ecstatic.

After shadowing in the studio, I made my way into the control room. There I was showed how everything is functioned behind the scenes. After sitting in the control room, I realized and understood the importance of timing. You cannot be a second over or a second too late or it will throw everything off.

The inside view of WAVY 10 TV control room.

Throughout the rest of the week I maneuvered around the station and sat with Madison as she showed me how to work the assignment desk. After watching her work the desk for a while, it became more understanding compared to before. Madison also informed me about what to do when somebody is shooting a live shot and how everything works in that nature. Before the live shot started, she allowed me to click the button and ask for a mic check.

Watching the live shot that was being held at Virginia Beach City Council.

It’s safe to say that my first week as a sports intern, I learned so much and that I am looking forward to the rest of my experience at wavy.