PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – What an experience it has been to work with extraordinary professionals here at WAVY TV-10!

I have been in the studio 2 to 3 times a week since I began on January 17, and I have learned so much. From figuring out how to run the set and meeting all kinds of people to learning a whole new set of skills. The days just seem to fly by.

My favorite part of my internship at WAVY thus far has been all of the connections that I get to make with people. Everyone that works here is so genuine and kind, and they create an atmosphere for success.

Your FAV HRS intern

Mardi Gras Fun!

Darryl and I matched!

I have had the opportunity to interact with many guests over the last two months, and it has been a blast getting to know each of them and hearing their stories.

WAVY is a place where all kinds of stories are able to be told, and I am honored to be a part of it. I have been able to help prep for comedians like Jay Pharoah to come in, talk to experts like Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman, and even taste some sweet treats created by chefs like Dawn Eskins and Jeanne Fiocca. This has been a fantastic experience, and every day I come into my internship, I am prepared to learn something entirely new.

Payton Parlapiano filming the *magic* Tara Wheeler and Chris Reckling creating the *magic*

Recently, I have been able to help out Hampton Roads Show co-hosts Tara Wheeler and Chris Reckling make some fun TikToks. Seeing these talented hosts bring out their fun and goofy sides has been such a blessing. This internship has been amazing, and I cannot wait to see all I have learned by the time my next blog comes out.